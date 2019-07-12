Kids sewing day helps make CoxHealth a little brighter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– CoxHealth volunteers are hoping to make hospital patients day a little brighter.

Each year Cox North host kids sewing day that invites kids to be apart of the effort to create pillows and blankets for hospital patients.

Kerry Miller,Volunteer Coordinator for Cox Health said, “To see families come together, to make a difference in this community and doing something people they will probably never meet, and so that’s why it’s an inspiration, people of selfless service serving our patients and our community. A lot of them, they will never see where these items go.”

Kids sewing day is a free event and includes team building, lunch, and other activities.

The event is for all kids ages 5 and up, no sewing experience is required. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Cox North located at 1423 N. Jefferson Ave, Springfield.

If you have any question or would like to register, call 417-269-3169 or email Kerry.Miller@coxhealth.com.