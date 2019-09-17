Kenneth Davis pleaded not guilty in Kinzlea Kilgore case

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo.– Kenneth Davis pleads not guilty in the Kinzlea Kilgore case on September 17, 2019.

Another hearing to determine when Davis’ trial is scheduled for October 29, 2019. According to Kinzlea’s family, October 29 is two days before her birthday.

Davis was dressed in his prison jumpsuit with orange sandals. The arraignment took about three minutes.

Davis is charged with abusing and killing the two-year-old girl.

This is a developing story.