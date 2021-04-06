Ken McClure wins the race for Springfield mayor, council members list

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– In the race for the mayor of Springfield, voters choose Ken McClure to serve the two-year term.
McClure came out on top, earning 65.74% of the vote. This is McClure’s third term as Springfield’s mayor.
Aton earned 34.26% of the vote.
Below are the percentages for the council members:
Council Member Zone 1 and 2
- Angela Romine: 53.97%
- Isabelle Jimenez Walker: 46.03%
Council Member Zone 3 and 4
- Matthew Simpson: 51.65%
- Craig Kauffman: 33.20%
- Jean Kalapathy: 15.15%
Council Member General Seat A1
- Heather Hardinger: 40.91%
- Alexander Aton: 27:39%
- Justin Burnett: 15:90%
- Randy Allen: 15.81%
Council Member General Seat B1
- Craig Hosmer: 57.87%
- Brent Brown: 25.48%
- J. Michael Hasty: 16.64%