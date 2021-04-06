Ken McClure wins the race for Springfield mayor, council members list

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– In the race for the mayor of Springfield, voters choose Ken McClure to serve the two-year term.

McClure came out on top, earning 65.74% of the vote. This is McClure’s third term as Springfield’s mayor.

Aton earned 34.26% of the vote.

Below are the percentages for the council members:

Council Member Zone 1 and 2

  • Angela Romine: 53.97%
  • Isabelle Jimenez Walker: 46.03%

Council Member Zone 3 and 4

  • Matthew Simpson: 51.65%
  • Craig Kauffman: 33.20%
  • Jean Kalapathy: 15.15%

Council Member General Seat A1

  • Heather Hardinger: 40.91%
  • Alexander Aton: 27:39%
  • Justin Burnett: 15:90%
  • Randy Allen: 15.81%

Council Member General Seat B1

  • Craig Hosmer: 57.87%
  • Brent Brown: 25.48%
  • J. Michael Hasty: 16.64%

