Ken McClure wins the race for Springfield mayor, council members list

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– In the race for the mayor of Springfield, voters choose Ken McClure to serve the two-year term.

McClure came out on top, earning 65.74% of the vote. This is McClure’s third term as Springfield’s mayor.

Aton earned 34.26% of the vote.

Below are the percentages for the council members:

Council Member Zone 1 and 2

Angela Romine: 53.97%

Isabelle Jimenez Walker: 46.03%

Council Member Zone 3 and 4

Matthew Simpson: 51.65%

Craig Kauffman: 33.20%

Jean Kalapathy: 15.15%

Council Member General Seat A1

Heather Hardinger: 40.91%

Alexander Aton: 27:39%

Justin Burnett: 15:90%

Randy Allen: 15.81%

Council Member General Seat B1