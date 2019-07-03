Keep your pups cool when it’s too daggone hot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Now that summer is here, it might be a good time to consider what that could mean for your pets.

Unlike humans, cats and dogs can’t sweat. This can make it harder for them to regulate their temperatures. One local veterinarian gave some important tips for your pets this summer:

Keep cool, clean water and shade available for pets when they are outside. Monitor them for signs of heatstroke. Believe it or not, dog houses aren’t the best option for shade during the summer. These units are made to keep heat in, which is ideal for winter, but can be very dangerous during hot, summer months. Check on your pets periodically if they are outside. If they are chained up this holiday weekend make sure they aren’t able to strangle themselves in the event they become frightened from fireworks or other loud noises. Bring your pets inside and kennel them with proper insulation and some sort of distraction to keep their minds off the loud sounds.

