Keep your pipes moving while coronavirus keeps you at home

Springfield, MO – The current situation for many isn’t ideal right now. Governor Mike Parson has extended stay-at-home orders for the state. While people stock up on supplies – toilet paper has become a commodity. Yet, if you’re on the short end of a shortage – you still need to be mindful of taking care of the plumbing in your home – and what goes into your pipes.

Reed’s Plumbing general manager Mike Lile knows that problems can stick around.

“Once you flush it, it’s never out of sight, out of mind. It’ll show up eventually,” he said.

But those problems can be avoided with a simple rule.

“Common knowledge,” said Mike. “You don’t want to flush anything that’s not normal waste down there.”

So that means nothing beyond toilet paper. Not paper towels or tissues. And even those wipes branded as flushable don’t exactly flow.

“They dont break down fast enough,” Mike explained. “If there’s any defects in the line at all, they tend to catch on it, and it builds up over time.”

That means you could have Mike or someone else coming over to fix a mess. Plumbing services are considered essential businesses – so if someone does make a house call, there are still precautions you can take to help keep you and the family safe.

“Before (the plumbers) come, clean the area,” explained Ellen Rohr, the COO of Zoom Drain. “If they have a plumbing emergency, make sure whatever you can do to clean the area, that you do. Leave the door open, let the service tech find their way and then you can comunicate remotely with them.”

Toilet paper may still be clearing the shelves these days, but it’s also the only thing that will clear your pipes, too.