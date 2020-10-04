Keep an eye out for this spiderweb just in time for October

by: Connor Wilson

Photo taken of an orbweaver spiderweb in Springfield (Courtesy: Missouri Department of Conservation Facebook page)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Just in time for the month of October, orbweaver spiderwebs are hitting their largest size of the year.

That’s according to the Missouri Department of Conservation, who posted the above picture three days ago, captured on a trail in Springfield.

The MDC says that a number of orb weaver species reside in Missouri, and that now is the time to look for their distinctive webs.

“Their webs are most noticeable in late summer in fall, when webs and adults reach their largest size,” the post reads.

To learn more on orbweavers and how they impact the ecosystem in Missouri, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

