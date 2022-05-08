SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A hit-and-run late Saturday has left one pedestrian in serious condition.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, a vehicle driving on Kearney Street veered onto the sidewalk and struck a pedestrian walking. The vehicle then struck a second vehicle in a nearby parking lot before fleeing the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to Cox South Hospital where they remain in serious condition.

This is the fifth pedestrian to be struck by a vehicle in Springfield in the last two weeks, following three other incidents on April 26, April 27 and again on April 29.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.