KCPD officer on leave after shooting at intruder while off duty in his own home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Officials placed a Kansas City, Missouri police officer on leave Monday morning as they investigate a shooting near Bales and St. John Avenue.

KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina said in a news release that around 2:30 a.m. the officer, who was off duty, used his radio to ask for help at his home.

“He told officers he had fired shots at an intruder,” Becchina added.

The off-duty officer told responding officers that he was home alone and walked down the stairs at his home when he heard the sounds of an intruder and found a strange man inside, the news release said.

“Fearing for his safety, he fired multiple shots at the intruder,” Becchina said in the release. “He (the intruder) then ran from the scene.”

Police said they are still looking for the intruder. They are not sure whether any of the shots injured the intruder.

Becchina said it is not clear at this time whether the intruder was armed.

The officer involved has 20 years of experience on the police force.

Police said placing the officer on leave is standard after a shooting.