KC mayor wants to stop penalizing marijuana possession

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, is backing an ordinance that would strike possession of marijuana from the municipal code, a move that would eliminate even fines for those who possess marijuana.

The Kansas City Star reports that Mayor Quinton Lucas says he will introduce the ordinance with all four black members of the City Council.

Lucas says eliminating laws that disproportionately affect black people can help “improve police-community relations.” The ACLU says that although black and white people have comparable rates of usage, black people are 3.6 times more likely than whites to be arrested for possession of marijuana.

