Karen Best announces plan to run for mayor of Branson in 2021

BRANSON, Mo.- Karen Best, former mayor of Branson, has announced she is running again for mayor in April 2021.

Best served as mayor from 2015-2019 and is currently serving as the Chair of Missouri Complete Count Committee for Census 2020.

“Serving the citizens and visitors of Branson as a member of City Government has been an honor and a privilege. At the moment, our community is working through the effects of the Covid-19 virus and is searching for ways to recover from the pandemic. We need a strong voice with the ability to listen to the voices of the people, analyze their concerns, build consensus and communicate the needs of Branson to local, state, and national levels to make sure our community stays open and thrives safely during and after the pandemic. I feel our citizens’ concerns, expressed privately or in a public forum, need to be heard and respected as we move forward together in 2021 the make Branson a better place to live, work and play,” said Best in a press release.

Best will be running with these topics as her priority: