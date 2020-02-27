Kansas man charged in Sedalia man’s death

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) – A Kansas man is charged with second-degree murder in a shooting death during the weekend in Sedalia.

Daniel Fernandez, of Kansas City, Kansas, is accused of killing Robert Fox Jr. on Saturday. Sedalia Police say detectives established Fox owed money to someone in Kansas City, Kansas, stemming from illegal activity.

On Saturday, Fox and others were inside a car when an altercation occurred and he was shot in the chest. He got out of the vehicle before it drove off and was found dead on the street.

Fernandez also is charged with armed criminal action, second-degree kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.

