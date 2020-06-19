Kansas City won’t prosecute nonviolent protesters

FILE – In this June 5, 2020, file photo, people hold signs as they listen to a speaker in front of city hall in downtown Kansas City, Mo., during a rally to protest the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. In the wake of Floyd’s death, state lawmakers around the country want to make it easier to hold police legally accountable for their actions. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City officials have voted to drop misdemeanor charges against those who took part in street protests to decry racial injustice following the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Kansas City Star reports that the City Council voted 9-2 Thursday to bar the city from prosecuting protesters, as long as they didn’t commit a violent crime or damage property.

More than 220 people who took to the streets from May 29 through June 2 were arrested.

Supporters of the move have said police incited unrest by showing up in riot gear, pepper spraying the crowd and deploying tear gas.

The police union had opposed dropping the charges against protesters.