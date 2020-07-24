Kansas City to remove damaged anti-lynching marker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An historical marker in Kansas City, Missouri, commemorating the 1882 lynching of a black man by a white mob that was damaged last month will be removed.

KCTV-TV reports that the marker will be removed Friday.

The marker in a Kansas City park was installed in 2018. It details the case of Levi Harrington, who was killed by a white mob on April 3, 1882, after he was falsely accused of killing a white police officer earlier that day.

The marker was thrown down a hill in mid-June. It’s unknown who did it or why.

