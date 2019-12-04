Kansas City schools owe about $200K for falsified attendance

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP).– The Kansas City school district owes the state $192,730 for falsifying its attendance data for three years in a bid to regain full accreditation.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education confirmed the amount owed on Tuesday.

The district said last month that seven officials were involved in falsifying the data from 2013 to 2016 under former Superintendent Steve Green’s leadership.

Green has denied knowing that employees were tinkering with student attendance records under his watch.

The manipulation led the state to overpay the district because it funds schools in part based on student attendance.