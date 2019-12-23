Kansas City Salvation Army vans vandalized stalling Christmas food and toy delivery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another salvation army chapter in Missouri is struggling this Christmas.

Over the weekend, some vandals damaged a fleet of vans that belong to The Salvation Army in Kansas City.

Between Friday and Saturday night, someone punched holes in the gas tanks of the Chevy Vans.

Now, the administrator and lead pastor of Northland Salvation Army, major James Mungai, says none of them can be driven to help deliver toys or food.

“As I was filling it up, we had Niagara Falls coming out the bottom of the van,” Mungai said. “That’s a little frustrating, that’s disheartening, that’s discouraging. We don’t have enough money at this point, with two days left we are about 67% to our goal.”

This isn’t the first time the organization has been hit by vandals.

The lights in the parking lot don’t work because someone stole the copper wiring.

The Northland Salvation Army wants to raise $100,000 by 4 p.m. tomorrow.