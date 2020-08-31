Kansas City police seek suspects after man killed in garage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City police are searching for two suspects in the killing of a man who was shot to death in his garage.

Police say in a news release that the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday along The Paseo.

Officers sent to the house found a man with gunshot wounds inside the home’s garage.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released. Witnesses told police that two suspects pulled up to the home in a vehicle and talked with the victim before they shot him.

Police say detectives have canvassed the area looking for other witnesses and are working to get a description of the suspects.