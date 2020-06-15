Kansas City police say man found dead in middle of street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in the middle of a Kansas City street with a head wound.

Police say in a news release that officers were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. Monday for what was described as a medical emergency.

Arriving officers found a man near Thompson and Monroe avenues suffering from head trauma. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim’s name was not immediately released Monday.

A police spokeswoman, Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, says police collected evidence and canvassed the area looking for witnesses. No arrests have been reported.

