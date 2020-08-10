Kansas City police respond to 6 homicides over weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City responded to six homicides in the city Saturday and Sunday, including the latest Sunday evening on the city’s west side.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Tony Aguirre Community Center.

The victim died at a hospital.

Earlier Sunday, officers found a woman dead in a home near Ward Parkway.

Police also responded on Sunday to a fatal shooting in a parking lot of the Kansas City Zoo, and to the shooting death of a man in his 20s inside a home.

Saturday evening, two men with gunshot wounds died in the backyard.

