Kansas City police officer recovering after being stabbed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Kansas City police officer is recovering after being stabbed by a man who may have been suffering a mental health crisis.

Police say in a news release that the stabbing happened Wednesday evening in downtown Kansas City, where officers responded to a medical call.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says an officer arrived at the scene and sought to calm the agitated man, but the man pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the officer in the chest.

The officer held the man at gunpoint until help arrived, and then was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the officer, whose name has not been released, was in stable condition Wednesday night.