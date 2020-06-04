Kansas City police officer recovering after being stabbed

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
kcpd_1549811433464.jpg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Kansas City police officer is recovering after being stabbed by a man who may have been suffering a mental health crisis.

Police say in a news release that the stabbing happened Wednesday evening in downtown Kansas City, where officers responded to a medical call.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says an officer arrived at the scene and sought to calm the agitated man, but the man pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the officer in the chest.

The officer held the man at gunpoint until help arrived, and then was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the officer, whose name has not been released, was in stable condition Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now