Kansas City police make arrest in double shooting deaths

by: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police in Kansas City say a person has been arrested in back-to-back shooting deaths of two people overnight. Police say the first shooting was reported at 2:45 a.m.

Wednesday at a gas station in the Sheffield neighborhood in eastern Kansas City. Medics arriving on the scene found a man inside the gas station dead from gunshot wounds.

Police say that within 10 minutes, another shooting was reported inside a nearby apartment, where another man was found dead.

Police say a suspect in both the shootings has been taken into custody. Police have not released the names of the suspect or the victims.

