Kansas City police investigate 2 Sunday night killings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City police say two people were killed in separate shootings Sunday night – one only blocks from where protests were being held.

Police say that shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the city’s Midtown neighborhood, about two blocks from demonstrators.

Officers nearby for the protest responded and found a man wounded on the ground. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say that counter to some claims on social media, the shooting did not involve police.

The other shooting death happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex in the Loma Vista neighborhood following an argument.

Police have not released the names of either victim