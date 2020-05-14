Kansas City police ID teen killed while fleeing officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police in Kansas City have identified a teenage driver who was killed in a crash while fleeing from a police stop.

Police say in a news release that 17-year-old Daniel Ruiz-Serafin, of Kansas City, died in the crash. Investigators say the incident began Monday afternoon when officers tried to stop a car suspected in an assault, and the driver fled.

As officers chased the car, it went out of control, hit a concrete wall, then a pole and a parked vehicle.

Police say the driver, later identified as Ruiz-Serafin, died at the scene.