Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Courtesy: Getty images

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say officers found two people shot to death inside a car on the city’s east side.

Spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says officers found the man and woman dead inside the car early Thursday after caller reported a suspicious vehicle and occupant.

The deaths are being investigated as a double homicide.

Detectives are trying to determine if the victims lived in the area. No other information is available.