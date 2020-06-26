Kansas City police arrest 2 for Andrew Jackson statue damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police in Kansas City have arrested two men suspected of vandalizing a downtown statue of Andrew Jackson during a protest.

Police say officers were called to the area around 5:30 p.m. for a report of people defacing the statue of the 19th century U.S. president outside the Jackson County Courthouse.

The statue had been spray-painted with expletives and the words “Slave Owner,” and police said responding officers saw the two men they believed were responsible from a distance.

The defacing of the Kansas City statue comes as protesters across the nation have defaced and torn down statues of historic figures during recent demonstrations against racial injustice.