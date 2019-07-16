Breaking News
Kansas City man convicted of abusing, killing daughter

by: AP NEWS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A 43-year-old Kansas City man has been convicted of sexually assaulting and killing his 18-year-old daughter.

Jerry Bausby was found guilty Monday in the March 2016 death of Daizsa Bausby. He was convicted of second-degree murder, sodomy, incest and sexual abuse.

Jackson County prosecutors say Bausby collected his daughter from their home and took her to a motel, where he sexually assaulted and killed her.

Investigators say he suffocated the teenager.

Prosecutors say DNA and forensic evidence established Bausby as the prime suspect in his daughter’s death.

He will be sentenced Sept. 20.

