1  of  2
Breaking News
Ansonia PD issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old 2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison

Kansas City man charged with killing woman, wounding man

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Man Charged with Raping Child_-5299382949273713833

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP).– Kansas City man has been charged with killing a woman and wounding a man after breaking into a home.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 28-year-old Jonathan Campbell is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Evelyn Frazier.

He also faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action.

Charging documents say the surviving victim “played dead” last week after he was shot in the face. He said he heard Frazier say “there is nothing in the house” before hearing two more shots.

He said Campbell then ransacked the house before leaving.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories