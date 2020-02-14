Kansas City couple charged after more than 260 animals found

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Kansas City couple is facing three municipal charges of animal cruelty after nearly 270 small animals were removed from their home.

Authorities charged 24-year-old Mikabel Montero and 21-year-old Natasha Acosta Thursday with failing to adequately care for the animals.

Most of the animals removed Monday from their duplex were rats. The city’s Neighborhood and Housing Services said it was one of the worst animal hoarding cases the agency has investigated.

The Kansas City Star reports Montero said Thursday he would fight one of the violations but he accepts he’s guilty for anything that went wrong and acknowledged he had too many animals.