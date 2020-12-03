Kansas City Chiefs football player auctioning off cleats for charity

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs and the star tight end have agreed to a four-year, $57.25 million contract extension that will keep him with the Super Bowl champions through 2025, a person familiar with the contract tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal has not been announced. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A football player for the Kansas City Chiefs is auctioning off his cleats to raise money for children in Missouri.

Tight end player Travis Kelce partnered with Aaron Sachs & Associates to raise money for 87 and Running, Kelce’s foundation dedicated to providing resources for children to cultivate their talents.

The online fundraising event will begin Tuesday, Dec. 9. People will be able to bid on Kelce’s custom cleats worn in a Sunday game against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 6.

Aaron Sachs & Associates will match any donation up to $20,000.

You can find the cleats for bidding on the Victory Mondays website.