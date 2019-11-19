Kansas City bans conversion therapy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri is now the second city to ban conversion therapy.
This comes after Columbia passed similar legislation last month.
The ban prohibits the controversial practice that tries to change someone’s sexual orientation.
The bill was passed unanimously by city council members.
It also bars licensed health professionals from administering conversion therapy to minors.
However, this ban does not stop religious leaders from talking with young people about their sexuality or gender identity.
St. Louis is considering similar legislation.