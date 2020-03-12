Kansas City bans all public events with more than 1K people

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City is banning all public events with more than 1,000 people as cancellations mounted around the state because of concerns over the new coronavirus.

Mayor Quinton Lucas made the announcement Thursday, shortly after organizers canceled a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

St. Louis and Springfield also canceled their parades. Universities also have been calling off classes, while Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said on Twitter late Wednesday that the chamber was canceling its session next week.

The German agribusiness giant Bayer AG has reopened a suburban St. Louis campus after an employee who was tested for the new coronavirus found out the results were negative.

