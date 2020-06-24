Kaiser man pleaded guilty in connection to missing Columbia man’s death

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – A Kaiser man pleaded guilty in court in connection to the shooting death of Aaron Brantley, a Columbia man who had been missing since February 8.

William Lucas settled for a guilty plea agreement and two years in the Department of Corrections for first degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Lucas charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and abandonment of a corpse.

The charges of tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and abandonment of a corpse were dismissed.

Two other men were involved in the incident.

English was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.

Cole was charged with accessory to first-degree murder, accessory to armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.

English and Cole have trial dates for the winter of 2020.

On Thursday, March 7, law enforcement officers found a body in a wooded area near Brumley, Missouri, in rural Miller County.

The body was identified as Aaron Brantley, 41, of Columbia, MO,

Brantley was reported missing on February 8, 2019. He was reportedly driving to the Lake of the Ozarks or Osage Beach area in a silver 2010 Hyundai Sante Fe.

Authorities say in early March, a male came forward, claiming he witnessed Brantley’s death.

The witness alleges he was in a garage on Lucas’ property in Miller County with Lucas, Cole and English. The witness says English went outside to meet up with Brantley. When English returned inside, he demanded everyone help him load Brantley’s body into the vehicle Brantley arrived in.

When the four went outside, the witness says he saw Brantley had been shot and killed.

Probable cause statements say English drove Brantley’s vehicle to the location where Brantley was eventually discovered, followed by Lucas in a pick-up truck. They then returned to Lucas’ property without Brantley’s body or vehicle.

The witness continued to say that he and Cole drove to a convenience store in Kaiser and bought three bottles of bleach. The bleach was then used in an attempt to destroy the crime scene. During this time, English and Lucas burned their clothes and Brantley’s phone.