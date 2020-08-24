K9 Officer Charlie retires after six years with Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– K9 Officer Charlie will be retiring following the promotion of his handler, Sgt. Michael Karnes.

Charlie, a Malinois from Denmark, has served on the SPD since June 2014. He enjoyed tracking bad guys, searching buildings, conducting car sniffs, and doing article searches.

“My favorite thing about Charlie is his work ethic,” said Sgt. Karnes.  “Charlie is methodical, intelligent and I know he is always going to give me his best effort. Charlie is the best partner I have ever had! He has kept me and other Officers safe every time. The bond I have with him, unless you are handler, is hard to describe into words.”

During retirement, Charlie will live with Sgt. Karnes and will enjoy plenty of naps and lots of treats.

