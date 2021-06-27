Juvenile stabbing in Nixa leaves one critically injured, two arrested

NIXA, Mo.– A stabbing in Nixa involving juveniles has left one teen critically injured, two arrested.

At about 10:41 p.m. Saturday, Nixa Police investigated a check person call involving weapons. The teen victim was found laying in the street with multiple stab wounds. They were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Two suspects fled to a residence and refused to surrender to police. A police report says the Nixa Emergency Tactical Team was dispatched, and at around 12:30 a.m. both suspects surrendered and were taken into custody.

The teen victim is currently in a stable condition. Nixa police believe that there is no ongoing threat to the public.