SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Two charged in the 2019 murder and kidnapping of 34-year-old Elijah McReynolds now have trial dates scheduled, set to begin later this year.

McReynolds first went missing in the summer of 2019. Police say a confidential source came forward accusing Dustin Winter, 30, of being involved in the homicide of McReynolds and that it took place in a U-Haul van.

After authorities discovered Winter had charges for not returning the U-Haul on time, authorities confronted Winter. A high-speed chase through Springfield and Strafford ensued, ending in Winter crashing the U-Haul near Marshfield. He was taken into custody.

Following forensic testing, McReynolds’ blood was discovered in the U-Haul van.

During investigation, the source who tipped authorities about the U-Haul also indicated Winter had two accomplices – 23-year-old William Skaggs, and 25-year-old Kaleigh Pickle.

In April 2020, Winter was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of tampering with physical evidence. Skaggs and Pickle were both arrested on charges of second-degree murder. All three were also charged with kidnapping to the first degree.

Winter was already in jail in a different county for an unrelated charge.

Pickle is currently the only defendant in the investigation to plead guilty to kidnapping in the first degree, and was sentenced to five years in jail.

Winter and Skaggs’ jury trials for the murder charges have been scheduled for later this year. Winter’s trial will begin on September 10, 2022, and Skaggs’ trial will begin on November 29, 2022.