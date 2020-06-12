Jury trial waived, bench trial set for man involved in death of transgender teen

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo.– The right to trial by jury was waived for a man involved in the death of a Texas County transgender teen.

Andrew Veba will now have a bench trial on August 3, 2020.

Trial by Jury: A lawful proceeding in which a jury makes a decision or findings of fact.

Bench trial:A trial by judge, as opposed to a trial  by jury. The Judge makes the decision.

Bench trials are less complex and usually less time-consuming than a jury trial.

Vrba joins three others from Texas County charged in connection with the death of 17-year-old Joseph Steinfeld. The teen’s burned remains were found in a garbage bag in a chicken coop behind the home of another person charged in the death.

Vrba was charged with murder in the first degree, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.

In 2017 despite the pending results of lab tests of the remains, 18-year-old Andrew Vrba of Texas County admitted to stabbing Steinfeld to death.

Fellow suspects Briana Calderas and Isis Schauer confirmed they helped Vrba burn Steinfeld’s body in Calderas’ backyard.

