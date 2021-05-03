Jury trial begins for man charged in the death of his child in 2018

LEBANON, Mo. – A jury trial set to begin Monday for a Lebanon man charged in the death of his infant child.

The trial for Kyle A. Nickel will begin at 9 a.m.

Nickel is charged with child abuse resulting in the child’s death.

According to previous reports by Ozarks First, two-month-old Gracelyn Jade Nickel was acting fussy before she died on March 27th, 2018. Then, Nickel had told authorities that he was getting frustrated because of Gracelyn’s crying.

According to the probable cause statement, the autopsy showed that Gracelyn had fractures to her skull and five blood clots in her brain.

“We know that the child based on the autopsy died of blunt force trauma and that we have information and evidence that we believe the father inflicted that,” says Sheriff Millsap.

Kyle Nickel told the sheriff that his daughter was being fussy and he was getting frustrated because of her crying, and he says he threw her on the armrest of the couch.