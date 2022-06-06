SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman accused of rear-ending another driver’s car then slamming her car into that driver and killing her saw her trial begin with jury selection Monday, June 6, 2022.

Elizabeth McKeown is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police said in November 2018, McKeown ran over Barbara Foster at South Campbell Avenue and University Street.

According to a probable cause statement, McKeown told police after the crash that she was on her way to make a car payment when the car in front of her on Campbell “wouldn’t go.” McKeown told police after officers read her Miranda rights that she nudged that car, which was Foster’s car, and then hit it.

Court documents went on to state that McKeown told officers she tried to make Foster think she was going to “be nice” and when Foster began looking at the damage to her car, McKeown said she backed up and slammed into Foster and the car.

Police said they obtained surveillance video from nearby businesses and other drivers that captured the incident.

The PC statement said witnesses told police McKeown ran over Foster after she knocked her down. Foster died at a hospital.

OzarksFirst will follow McKeown’s trial as it develops and will post updates as we learn more.