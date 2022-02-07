SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson announces Pavel Samsinak, 48, was convicted on Friday, February 4, 2022, for the murder of a retired elementary school janitor.

On September 21, 2020, Alice Hale was murdered by her neighbor Samsinak. The jury found Samsinak guilty on all four charges: murder in the second degree, armed criminal action, arson in the second degree, and tampering with physical evidence.

According to a press release, evidence showed that Samsinak murdered Hale following an argument about a fence Samsinak was building between his vacant lot and Hale’s home. Testimony at the trial shows that Samsinak beat Hale to death and set her house on fire to destroy the evidence.

Neighbors overheard Samsinak and Hale arguing and police discovered the victim’s blood on the driver’s seat belt in Samsinak’s pick-up truck. The jury deliberated for approximately 45 minutes before returning with a guilty verdict.

A sentencing hearing for Samsinak has been scheduled for May 11, 2022.