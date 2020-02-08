Junior high schoolers surprise custodian with new shoes

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A group of boys at Poplar Bluff Junior High School made a clean sweep in surprising their custodian Nathan Steward Jr.

The students say he’s a great guy who works hard and they wanted to do something special for him.

“And we just see him always being friendly and nice to other people and doing stuff for other people,” said Romeoh, an eighth-grade student. “So, we just thought he could deserve something too,”

Four eighth grade boys pooled their money to buy Steward a brand new pair of shoes.

Steward said he never expected anything like this, but he can’t stop smiling over the kind gesture.

“I just like them,” Steward said. “I like the color. I didn’t even have to tell him the color. They just knew,”

The principal, Candace Warren, said this act of kindness just shows the type of students make up that school.

“When Romeoh came to me and told me that they were going to do this one of the things he told me is, Nathan goes out of his way to do so much for so many people and often times is not recognized and doesn’t get a thank you and we just want him to know how much we appreciate how much he does for us at school,” Warren said.

Steward says he can’t wait to shoot hoops in his new shoes.