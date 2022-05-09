SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Dickerson Park Zoo reopened its miniature water park, the Jumping Jewels Splash Pad, with even more spouts and fountains.

“The past few years, it’s kind of been a hit and miss– if it’s going to work. But thanks to our phenomenal maintenance crew, they not only repaired it, but they completely redesigned it,” says Joey Powell PR and Marketing Director for the Dickerson Park Zoo. “This is a great summer feature that kids and adults look forward to.

The Splash Pad is included in the normal admission for the zoo.

Dickerson Park Zoo is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. seven days a week. They are located at 1401 W Norton Rd in Springfield.

Powell says parents will sometimes come to the zoo just for the Splash Pad.

“Bring a change of clothes or bring the kids in the swimsuit… you’re going to get wet, but it’s also a whole lot of fun,” says Powell.