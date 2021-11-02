Judge sets aside month in 2023 for trial involving the man accused of fatally shooting a Clinton police officer in 2017

CLINTON, Mo.- The judge in a case involving the murder of a Clinton, Missouri police officer has set aside a full month in 2023 for a jury trial.

Ian McCarthy, the man accused of murder in the shooting death of Officer Gary Michael, will have a jury trial in Jackson County in June 2023. Jury selection for this case starts in early June at the Platt County Courthouse, with opening statements in Jackson County.

The shooting of Officer Michael happened in 2017 when he was conducting a traffic stop near Highway 13 and Green Street in Clinton. Court documents say McCarthy got out of his SUV and started shooting at the officer with a rifle. Officer Michael was shot in the chest, through his bullet-proof vest.

Investigators say McCarthy fled the scene of the shooting, but crashed his vehicle about two blocks away and ran off on foot. He was arrested two days after the shooting in Urich, Missouri, after a passerby spotted him walking along the road and called the Henry County Sheriff’s Department.

In August 2017, McCarthy pleaded not guilty.

