Judge sentences the first teen in pool and cemetery vandalism

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. – A judge has told the first of four teens accused of vandalism at Lawrence County sites to pay $500 in restitution, plus fees.

Imposition of a two-year sentence was suspended against Kyler Lemastus, who was 19 at the time of the incidents in June of 2019, but he will be required to pay the sum toward repairing damages at the Aurora municipal swimming pool.

The Aurora resident and three other teens were accused of vandalism at the pool or at Lee Cemetery in Verona.

Holden Davenport, also of Aurora, who was 17 at the time, is charged in the cemetery vandalism. He is to be in court to enter a plea on Feb. 11.

Curtis Board of Aurora and Matthew Levan of Springfield, both 17 at the time of the incidents, are accused in vandalism at both cemetery and pool. Board has a Feb. 11 court date. Levan is in court on March 9.