Judge sentences persistent offender to 30 years in the Department of Corrections

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A judge has sentenced a Pulaski County man to 10 years in the Department of Corrections for killing his neighbor’s children’s kitten in 2019.

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney, Kevin Hillman, announced on June 15, a Pulaski County jury found Marcus Lavender of St. Robert, guilty of Assault in the Second Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

In addition, Judge John Beger ran counts one, two, and three consecutive to one another with count four running concurrently. This means Lavender will serve a total of 30 years in the Department of Corrections.

“I want to commend the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department for their response and hard work in investigating this case. I also want to thank the victims and their families who had to testify about this incident on several occasions and spent two long days at the Courthouse to ensure justice was rendered,” said Hillman. “Finally, I want to applaud my Assistant Prosecutors who worked hard to make sure a dangerous felon like this defendant will spend a long time in prison where he belongs.”