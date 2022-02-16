OZARK, Mo. (News-Leader) — The second day of a trial involving an Ozark mom who sued CoxHealth and its CEO for $5 million in damages over an August 2020 social media flap stretched on for at least nine hours Tuesday.

Plaintiff Samantha Cherry alleged in her lawsuit that she had been libeled and defamed when Cox CEO Steve Edwards made a post on Twitter that included a picture of one of her own social media posts and a reference to conspiracy theories.

Cherry is unlikely to claim millions in punitive damages after a tough day in her jury trial against the local health care giant.

First, Cherry faced the second half of an intense cross-examination by Cox’s attorney Bryan Wade, which had started Monday afternoon. At one point Tuesday morning, the exchange left her in tears.

“You cannot compare rape to a tweet,” Cherry said as cross-examination focused on her use of Family Medical Leave Act absences in recent years, after she described being forcibly raped by the father of one of her children.

The rest of this article from the Springfield News-Leader can be found on its website.