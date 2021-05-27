Judge rules in favor of Springfield Public Schools in re-entry plan lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge ruled in favor of Springfield Public Schools in a lawsuit between the district’s Board of Education and Springfield families over the school’s re-entry plan.

The families were represented by Springfield attorney Kristi Fulnecky.

The re-entry plan for Springfield Public Schools was set up for the fall semester of 2020 to keep students safe from COVID-19 as they returned to classes.

Back in 2020, Fulnecky said the district’s plan was harmful to students because it was not providing students equal access to education.

On May 27, 2021, A court order showed the judge ruled in favor of Springfield Public Schools (SPS).

The following is a statement from Doctor John Jungmann, the Superintendent of SPS: