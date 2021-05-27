Judge rules in favor of Springfield Public Schools in re-entry plan lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge ruled in favor of Springfield Public Schools in a lawsuit between the district’s Board of Education and Springfield families over the school’s re-entry plan.
The families were represented by Springfield attorney Kristi Fulnecky.
The re-entry plan for Springfield Public Schools was set up for the fall semester of 2020 to keep students safe from COVID-19 as they returned to classes.
Back in 2020, Fulnecky said the district’s plan was harmful to students because it was not providing students equal access to education.
On May 27, 2021, A court order showed the judge ruled in favor of Springfield Public Schools (SPS).
The following is a statement from Doctor John Jungmann, the Superintendent of SPS:
“Today’s decision in federal court unequivocally affirms the district’s efforts during this public health emergency. It is especially fitting that today’s announcement comes on the final day of the 2020-2021 school year, which has been extraordinarily difficult for everyone. Thanks to a remarkable team of 3,500 employees, 23,500 resilient students, and an incredibly supportive community. SPS was able to rise to the occasion during remarkable circumstances, delivering high-quality education and other essential services to all those it serves. We celebrate the court’s ruling as a compelling victory that brings this long and unnecessary legal action to its final conclusion.”