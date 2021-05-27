Judge rules in favor of Springfield Public Schools in re-entry plan lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge ruled in favor of Springfield Public Schools in a lawsuit between the district’s Board of Education and Springfield families over the school’s re-entry plan.

The families were represented by Springfield attorney Kristi Fulnecky.

The re-entry plan for Springfield Public Schools was set up for the fall semester of 2020 to keep students safe from COVID-19 as they returned to classes.

Back in 2020, Fulnecky said the district’s plan was harmful to students because it was not providing students equal access to education.

On May 27, 2021, A court order showed the judge ruled in favor of Springfield Public Schools (SPS).

The following is a statement from Doctor John Jungmann, the Superintendent of SPS:

“Today’s decision in federal court unequivocally affirms the district’s efforts during this public health emergency. It is especially fitting that today’s announcement comes on the final day of the 2020-2021 school year, which has been extraordinarily difficult for everyone. Thanks to a remarkable team of 3,500 employees, 23,500 resilient students, and an incredibly supportive community. SPS was able to rise to the occasion during remarkable circumstances, delivering high-quality education and other essential services to all those it serves. We celebrate the court’s ruling as a compelling victory that brings this long and unnecessary legal action to its final conclusion.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

