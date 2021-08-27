Judge rules in favor of Plaintiffs in Lindenlure access trial

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The civil trial regarding the Lindenlure access to the Finley River is over.

The judge ruled in favor of the Plaintiffs in this case and has given the Defendants, Mike and Carla Adams, 20 days to remove the concrete barricades and gate blocking public access to a popular swimming spot.

The issue debated at trial was whether or not Canyon Road, which leads to the Lindenlure access to the Finley River, was public or private.

One of the many patrons and one of the Plaintiffs in the case of Lindenlure is David Romano, a professor at Missouri State University and the creator of a GoFundMe account to get the area back open.

Romano announced the judge’s decision on Facebook and says anyone who wants to help out with finances can donate here.

