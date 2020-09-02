Judge rejects drug-diluting pharmacist’s release request

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A judge has rejected the early release request of a former Kansas City pharmacist serving prison time for a scheme to dilute thousands of prescriptions for seriously ill patients to boost his profits.

The Kansas City Star reports that the judge on Monday denied 67-year-old Robert Courtney’s plea for compassion release for fear he could contract COVID-19 in prison.

Courtney said his health problems, including high blood pressure and previous strokes and heart attacks, make him vulnerable to contracting the disease.

Judge Ortrie Smith said in his order that Courtney is a prison with few virus cases and that Courtney’s crimes were “vastly different” from other defendants who have been granted compassion release.