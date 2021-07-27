Judge finds Derik Osborn guilty on all counts of killing pregnant girlfriend in 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Greene County judge has found Derik Osborn guilty on all counts for killing his pregnant girlfriend in 2017.

During a hearing Tuesday, the judge found Osborn guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault. The judge also revoked his bond and set a sentencing date for October 8th at 1:30 p.m.

A bench trial began for Osborn began July 12th. Court records say his girlfriend, Valerie Williams, died of head trauma after an incident inside their apartment on March 1st, 2017. Williams was 16 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Read what happened during the bench trial below: