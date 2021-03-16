Judge denies bond for Lake Ozark real estate agent charged with conspiracy to commit murder

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – A judge has denied bond for a Lake Ozark real estate agent accused of conspiracy to commit murder.

Leigh Ann Bauman will remain in the Camden County Jail and has her next court date for a preliminary hearing on March 22.

Circuit Judge Heather Miller ruled Wednesday, March 16, against setting bond for Bauman as sought by her attorneys.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor, court records indicate 43-year-old Leigh Ann Bauman attempted to have her former mother-in-law killed.

According to a probable cause statement, one witness told authorities Bauman asked if she knew anyone who could kill the mother of her ex-husband.

Camden County prosecutors requested a “no-bond” warrant for Bauman’s arrest, noting she allegedly has ties to several states.