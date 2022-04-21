SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — JQH Arena on the Missouri State University Campus will be known as the Great Southern Bank Arena going forward.

MSU President Clif Smart made the announcement Thursday morning.

“Great Southern Bank has given to all areas of the university,” said MSU President Clif Smart. “They are a phenomenal partner in supporting academics, scholarships and athletics, and we are grateful for their leadership in the community.”

Great Southern is making a gift of $5.5 million to the Missouri State University Foundation.

“Missouri State is a pillar in southwest Missouri and beyond, providing our communities significant educational, cultural, recreational and economic opportunities. The prospect of adding the Great Southern name to the arena was met with great enthusiasm and interest by our team,” Great Southern Bank President and CEO Joe Turner said.

Signage will be up and ready before the next basketball season.

“With our history and shared values with the university, we believe that this level of support is a natural fit,” Turner said. “We are honored to have our name associated with this venue, which is the center of so many activities and life events in our community.”

In 2019, the university announced the arena will have a different name after MSU received only $24.4 million of the $30 million the late John Q. Hammons pledged to help build the arena.